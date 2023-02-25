Through its CEO, Warner Bros. announced that the “The Lord of the rings” returns to the joy of Middle-earth fans. Agreement between companies made the news possible.

To the joy of the fans, “The Lord of the rings” came back. This was confirmed by the general director of Warner Bros., David Zaslav, last Thursday, February 23. Embracer Group AB and Warner Bros. have reached an agreement so that more tapes can be made, due to the rights of this saga and “The Hobbit”, works by JRR Tolkien. Such movies no doubt captivated thousands. Therefore, the news made everyone happy on social networks.

Warner Bros. now she is not interested in continuing with the ideas of Peter Jacksonwhich took place between 2001 and 2003. For this reason, they released a statement indicating their plans.

In this they mentioned that although, two decades ago, New Line opted for the creation of the stories and characters of “The Lord of the Rings”, which attracted and convinced thousands, now they want to explore the universe that Tolkien presents, which they describe as “vast, complex and dazzling”.

“The opportunity to invite fans to delve into the cinematographic world of the Middle Earth It is an honor and we are delighted to collaborate with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure,” he said in the announcement.

Now, everyone is waiting to know what stories will be told. As is known, Amazon carried out the series “The rings of power”, since the rights of “the silmarillion“belong to the Tolkien Estate.

“War of the Rohirrim”: when is it released?

The animated film hits theaters on April 12, 2024. It should be noted that it is developed by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animation.