This December fans of The Lord of the Rings They will be able to return to Middle Earth, albeit in animated format. The anime movie War of the Rohirrim is on the way and has just revealed its first official trailer. This shows us details of its history and amazing animation.

The story of War of the Rohirrim It will take us 200 years before the events of The Lord of the RingsHere we will follow King Helm Hammerhand who gave his name to Helm’s Deep. He and his Rohirrim knights will have to face the Dunlendings after an unfortunate death.

The first trailer also lets us see that Helm’s daughter, Hera, will also have a very important role in the plot. In fact, most of the action scenes shown have her as the protagonist.. It also seems that he will have a complicated history with the leader of the Dunlendings that could further complicate the conflict.

Source: Warner Bros.

War of the Rohirrim It will be released on December 13 in theaters and will be canonical with the rest of the films of The Lord of the Rings. Although it will only be connected by locations and will tell a completely independent story. What did you think of the first trailer?

Who is behind this production of The Lord of the Rings?

War of the Rohirrim has several elements to excite fans of The Lord of the Rings. To start, Peter Jackson, who was the director of this trilogy and the one The Hobbit is involved as executive producer. He clearly saw some potential in sponsoring her.

The director is Kenji Kamiyama who is widely known for his work on the series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. In addition to this he also directed the series Blade Runner: Black Lotusas well as an episode of Star Wars: Visions called The Ninth Jedi. It is clear that this film is in good hands so it deserves a chance.

