As we have already reported to you, Amazon Games and Embracer Group have announced a new one Lord of the Rings MMO. This new game, which doesn’t seem to be arriving in the very short term, could clearly go in contrast to Lord of the Rings Online, developed by Standing Stone Games. The team then had their say regarding the new game.

In a post on his forum, Standing Stone Games he says he’s received “a number of notes from community members, some excited, some concerned” about Amazon’s new game. Some say they are concerned that the new MMO could spell the end of Lord of the Rings Online, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Standing Stone Games stated that Lord of the Rings Online is “not going away!”. Standing Stone then added that Middle-earth Enterprises, the company that controls the rights to the Lord of the Rings series, continues to be a “huge fan” of The Lord of the Rings Online. The game is now in its 17th year of continuous operation and Standing Stone has declared the game to be “evergreen”.

Lord of the Rings Online

“Lord of the Rings Online is like the long-lived Ents, Elves and Dwarves; and we mere mortals are the stewards of The Lord of the Rings Online and its community,” said Standing Stone. “Standing Stone has every intention of grow and sustain this community. The road continues…”.

Christoph Hartmann – Amazon Games executive – claimed to be a fan of The Lord of the Rings Online, declaring that “it’s not a bad game”, but at the same time affirming that Amazon’s MMO will be “completely different” also thanks to technological advances, underlining how the game of Standing Stone has its years behind it (the game was released in April 2007).

The idea therefore is that the two experiences are not destined to collide directly, except for the fact that they are games based on The Lord of the Rings. Find Amazon’s full announcement for the new Lord of the Rings MMO here.