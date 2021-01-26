There’s some disappointing news for those eager to get stuck into developer Daedalic’s upcoming Gollum-focussed Lord of the Rings action-adventure; the game’s originally announced 2021 launch has been pushed back, and it’s now scheduled to arrive on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in 2022.

Scant details were provided when Lords of the Rings: Gollum was announced back in March 2019, but we finally got a clearer idea of ​​how things might play out last August, when Daedalic dropped the very first trailer and gameplay breakdown.

It offered only a brisk tease of things to come, but did confirm Daedalic is shooting for “subtle tactical stealth”, environmental puzzling, climbing challenges and “fast-paced parkour action”, all playing out across a mixture of open levels and more linear missions.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum teaser.

More intriguingly, there’s a branching narrative, dictated through story decisions and dialogue choices. Here, players can influence Gollum’s inner conflict, giving prominence to either the Sméagol or Gollum side of his personality, which will affect certain gameplay situations, dialogue, and more.

At the time of that last reveal, Daedalic said to expect the game on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, PS4, Switch, and PC in “late 2021”. However, a new press release announcing a publishing and distribution deal between Daedalic and NACON, has confirmed those initial release plans have changed, with Lord of the Rings: Gollum now set to launch “in 2022”.

There’s no explanation for the delay at present, but hopefully Daedalic will share more soon.