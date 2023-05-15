Home page World

Tattoo artist Fernando Franco de Oliveira transforms himself into the “Lord of the Rings” orc © instagram.com/fernando_franco.de.oliveira

Tattoo artist Fernando Franco de Oliveira’s role models are the “Lord of the Rings” orcs. He wants to be one of the movie villains and has now transformed himself into one.

Sao Paulo/Brazil – when fan love degenerates. It’s now become common for fans to get tattoos of their favorite stars, or to have surgery done to resemble their role model to a certain extent. But French-born Fernando Franco de Oliveira showed just how far his love for the Lord of the Rings characters can go. His role model are the orc villains. So the trained tattoo artist had his entire body tattooed with dark motifs for years. To top off his transformation, he then cut off his nose. Please what?

Lord of the Rings fan has his nose cut off to look like an orc

Quick Fact: Orcs are creatures from the Lord of the Rings movies. They are villains with sharp teeth, pointy ears, scarred faces and – no noses. A role model for the native French – because that’s what he wants to look like. Fernando Franco de Oliveira has all that behind him now. His eyeballs are also tattooed – like most of the rest of his body. Only his palms and soles are not yet covered with tattoos. The tattoo artist, who has lived in Brazil for several years, had implants placed on his head. He has also acquired a forked tongue and vampire teeth in recent months.

Fernando Franco de Oliveira owns his own tattoo parlor in Sao Paulo – he’s “addicted” to the pain, as he says on his Instagram account himself had admitted. He is regularly invited to TV shows, people want to take pictures with him when they see and recognize him on the street. Despite his nose being cut off, he can still breathe “normally”. In an interview with the Daily Mail he explained, “I have a forked tongue, an orc ear, vampire fangs and horn implants in my head. The last thing I did to make myself look completely scary was my nose. I mutilated it so that it looks like a skull!”. But he’s not finished with his transformation – Fernando Franco de Oliveira would like to have more horn implants in his head to look even more like his role model, the “Lord of the Rings” orc.

“Lord of the Rings” fan shows before and after picture: Instagram users are shocked

Fernando Franco de Oliveira did not look like this until a few years ago, presenting himself on his social media platforms as a young man with a few tattoos. Last year, the tattoo artist made a before and after comparison with an older and a new picture of himself. His followers were shocked and commented on the public post: “What have you done with your life?” Asked a user. “You’ve changed a bit. You were so beautiful,” wrote another follower. But the “Lord of the Rings” fan was not influenced by the negative comments and continued to transform into an orc.