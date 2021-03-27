Dubai (Union)

The horse “Lord North” of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of John Gossden and led by Frankie Dettori, declared his supremacy in the fullest sense of the word, as Ibn Dabawi managed to outdo himself in the rectum to win the Dubai Turf race, the value of which is 4,000,000 Dollars.

The five-year-old “Lord North” had infiltrated with brilliance and great skill in the depth of the straight line, before taking to the fore and away from his rivals by a comfortable difference, to surpass in the end a difference (3 lengths) from “Fin de Gardi” by Shaddai Reese, under the supervision of Figuara H, and led by Michael Barzelona.

The hero was able to cover the distance in a time of 1:46:46 minutes, while “Felix” came to Sohi & Co., under the supervision of Michael Botti, and the leadership of Ocean Murphy.

“Lord North”, ranked 123, confirmed that he was the most deserving of victory, with a leadership confirming the stardom of the Italian knight Dettori.

Knight Frankie Dettori, crowned first place in the seventh half, expressed his happiness with what he presented in the race, expressing his happiness to return again to participate and win in the Dubai World Cup, saying: “The race was very exciting and the horse did not miss it from start to finish and it was wonderful, and the challenge was great, which is a return. Too good to me. ”

Half: the seventh

Category: «Dubai Turf» for the first category

Prize: $ 4,000,000

Sponsored by: DP World

Distance: 1800 meters

The floor: grassy

Winner: Lord North

Owner: His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Knight: Frankie Dettori

Coach: John Gossden

Timing: 1:46:46 min