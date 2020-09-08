E.t is a date that fits the mayor of Frankfurt. Distant from the small and small of get together politics. The solar shines via the excessive home windows of Paulskirche, and Peter Feldmann presents the residents of his metropolis with so-called “letters of honor” from the state for his or her long-term social dedication. On the “cradle of democracy”, the SPD politician conjures up cohesion and calls individuals’s engagement an emblem “that democracy works from under”. Even Feldmann’s harshest critic within the employee welfare affair, Yanki Pürsün, member of the FDP state parliament, who can also be a member of town council, receives an award. Pürsün is at the moment concerned “in an excellent approach within the subject of employees’ welfare,” jokes Feldmann. Nevertheless, it’s a part of the tradition of this metropolis that folks struggle after which stick collectively once more, all within the service of democracy.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, based mostly in Wiesbaden.

However from the angle of many in Frankfurt, issues are at the moment dangerous for each democracy and cohesion. Particularly after Feldmann’s look final Thursday. The Lord Mayor initially printed his tax evaluation and introduced that he would develop into “Germany’s first clear Lord Mayor”. That got here as a shock, since late. As a result of Feldmann has been sharply criticized within the affair about irregularities within the employees’ welfare for round 9 months. On Thursday night within the metropolis council, he accused Markus Frank, the CDU, of being answerable for “littering town”. When Frank tried to justify himself, Feldmann forbade him to talk. He additionally didn’t permit the social affairs officer Daniela Birkenfeld (CDU) to talk.

Within the metropolis council there was discuss of an “abuse of town parliament”. Tensions within the black-red-green alliance cast in 2016 have existed for a very long time, and there have been deep cracks for the reason that starting of the Awo affair, after the CDU particularly repeatedly criticized the mayor. A collapse of the coalition would hardly have been stunning after the incident on Thursday.

However shortly after Feldmann’s look within the Paulskirche, three representatives of the Frankfurt CDU clarify verbatim on Monday why they – regardless of all of the indignation – should not taking this step. Briefly: due to accountability. Feldmann had “abused his workplace to distract consideration from failures,” says constructing division head Jan Schneider. The mayor has “severely broken” belief in him, provides Uwe Becker, head of the finance division. And the CDU parliamentary group chief Nils Kößler even speaks of a “Putinization of city politics” and a conduct of Feldmann that “will get to Trump” with regards to statements by different MPs. However they nonetheless wish to proceed to rule. The state of affairs within the metropolis as a result of pandemic and the monetary state of affairs make it mandatory.

Inexperienced make delicate situations

Criticism additionally got here from the Greens on Monday, however it was additionally mentioned that it was now mandatory to focus on the “choices that can not be postponed for Frankfurt”. The CDU additionally calls Feldmann “necessities” for additional work. On nearer inspection, nonetheless, these are very delicate. Level 1: “The coalition settlement applies”.

What the CDU and the Greens don’t say: It will primarily profit the mayor if each factions terminated the alliance. Native elections are due in Hessen in mid-March. In Frankfurt, it’s not the mayor who is decided, however the metropolis parliament. There aren’t any early elections. To direct the fortunes of town in troublesome instances with shaky alliances till March can be a problem. Feldmann might then have introduced himself as a rock, so the priority. Hardly anybody would have requested in regards to the Awo scandal.

However that continues to smolder. It was set in movement by experiences of probably extreme salaries from Feldmann’s spouse as daycare supervisor. A system of self-enrichment by main Awo managers in Frankfurt and Wiesbaden then got here to gentle. They’ve since been given up. Nevertheless, many questions are nonetheless open, additionally with regard to the Feldmanns. Because it not too long ago grew to become recognized, the previous head of Awo Wiesbaden, Hannelore Richter, herself upgraded Feldmann’s spouse’s wage. Feldmann, who was as soon as employed by Awo himself, had a protracted friendship with Richter’s husband Jürgen.

The Awo will get cash once more

To be able to put strain on the Awo for reforms and to safe cash for potential compensation claims, town stopped paying the administration payment within the daycare space in winter. Thus far, round a million euros have been raised, in response to the training division head Sylvia Weber (SPD) on Monday. For the reason that Awo is now threatened with chapter – in any case, all reserves are “plundered” – the choice was made to pay out the lump sum once more. Weber justified this primarily with the precedence of the kid’s finest pursuits.

Additionally it is a step in the direction of normality, even when town continues to examine how a lot cash has been misappropriated. Within the case of Feldmann, in response to the general public prosecutor, there’s now a separate investigation into his spouse’s wage and firm automobile. And the very one who Feldmann honors this Monday, the member of the state parliament Pürsün, stands in entrance of the Paulskirche instantly after the ceremony and says that Feldmann’s case is “not over in any respect”.