A pro-Palestine activist tears into pieces a portrait of Lord Balfour, the historic British prime minister, exhibited at Trinity College, Cambridge University, in London. A young woman first sprayed paint on the canvas and then cut it, damaging it substantially beyond repair.

Balfour, prime minister at the beginning of the 20th century, according to the Palestinian Action group, was one of those responsible “for starting ethnic cleansing with his declaration of 1917”, with which he promised the assignment of lands with an act that the government British, based on the position of the activists, would not have had the power to carry out.