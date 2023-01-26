Lorca’s ‘RetoYoSiPuedo’ will donate the proceeds from all the popular races held in 2023 to the Association of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities of Lorca (Asdifilor). The money will be used to finance the ‘#Independientes’ project, a show apartment adapted for people with disabilities, which was ceded by the City Council in the Nuevo San Fernando urbanization, and which the association plans to open as soon as it is properly equipped.

The president of the ‘#RetoYoSiPuedo’, Francisco Montes, said that the objective is to raise at least 10,000 euros and give visibility to the demands of people with physical disabilities. In addition, “we will try to achieve” their integration into the sport through participation in local popular races with their own means, with adapted chairs or ‘joelettes’.

The president of Asdifilor, José Luis Llamas, was grateful for the collaboration, “which has been quite a surprise.” He explained that ‘#Independientes’ is a pioneering project at the regional level with which they intend to “give visibility and teach what it means to have an adapted home for anyone with a physical, organic or sensory disability.”