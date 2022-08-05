The Popular Party of Lorca was “concerned” about the effects that an episode of cold drop may have, at the end of August or in September, if the tasks of clearing and cleaning the boulevards of the municipality are not carried out.

This was stated this Friday by the Councilor for Rural Development for the PP in the Lorca City Council, Ángel Meca, after warning of the “dangerous state” that the course of the boulevards of the municipal area presents, “full of waste, weeds and materials that will prevent the normal flow of rainwater in the event of heavy precipitation”.

The popular speak of “abandonment of functions” by the City of Lorca and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, who demand that the corresponding actions be carried out to ensure the correct water function of these channels in episodes of rain.

According to Meca, the bloodiest example is from the Guadalentín riverbed, especially from the Puentes reservoir, “whose degree of abandonment is particularly alarming.” To this is added, in addition, the “vegetable explosion” that they produced in the boulevards as a result of the storms at the beginning of the year.