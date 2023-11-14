Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 9:24 p.m.



Some 600 people, according to the National Police, and 2,000, according to the Local Police, gathered this Tuesday in the Plaza de Calderón de Lorca against the amnesty law and in defense of democracy. Called by the PP and carrying Spanish flags, one of them measuring seven by five meters, the protesters chanted slogans such as ‘Spain is not for sale’ and ‘Puigdemont to prison’ and applauded while the Spanish anthem played.

Statements by the national president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, against the new rule were reproduced on a giant screen. Among the protesters were also public officials from Vox, representatives of the Ceclor employer association and professional and neighborhood associations.

The president of the PP in Lorca, Fulgencio Gil, said that “we have to stop it no matter what, in the street, protesting peacefully, democratically, but we have to hear very loudly that Sánchez has the votes in Congress but does not have the support of the Spanish. That is the main thing and what has to be enforced. The protest ended with the national anthem.