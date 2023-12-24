Sunday, December 24, 2023, 08:15



This Christmas is being a good business for the hospitality sector, which repeats last year's figures, which were already very good, as the president of the Lorca hoteliers association, Jesús Abellaneda, acknowledged to LA VERDAD. The Christmas period will account for 30% of your total sales for the year. They have adjusted to the increase in prices due to inflation and offer cheaper menus, starting at 25 euros, to make it easier for customers to celebrate more than one meal with colleagues, friends and family. “There are more outings, a lot of diversity of groups and the intention is to go out more than once,” he explained.

The afternoon has been consolidated because background music is allowed in the street and in the bars, which remain open until nine at night. This allows meals to overlap with dinners, so bars and restaurants “double the service” without their businesses emptying at any time. For this reason, they have doubled or tripled the staff, in some cases. The party continues until the early hours of the morning because bars are allowed to close at seven in the morning, two hours later than usual.

Abellaneda assured that the concerts scheduled by the City Council in the squares in the city center “are very good, but we would like to promote them and coordinate them” with the Youth Council and Hostelor to guarantee their success. Also when it comes to distributing chemical toilets on the street and establishing more security measures to avoid antisocial behavior, she added.

The Councilor for Security, Juan Miguel Bayonas, said that patrols have been reinforced in the city and districts to prevent antisocial behavior and robberies in homes, and the availability of troops has been expanded on the main days and time slots of greatest activity, which which will allow services to be duplicated.

Four stores closed for not regularizing their situation Four hospitality businesses remain closed for Christmas because they have not yet regularized their situation following the deficiencies detected in the inspections carried out by the Department of Urban Planning. Councilor María Hernández told LA VERDAD, who explained that two of them are nightclubs and two cafe-bars, one with music. Four other businesses have reopened after being forced to close the shutters to apply the required corrective measures. Urban inspections were intensified after the tragic fire in the Atalayas nightclubs, which occurred on October 1, which claimed the lives of 13 people. The inspections, according to the mayor, have been carried out in gambling halls, kebab restaurants, ice cream parlors, cafe-bars and nightclubs. Of the three party rooms at the Los Peñones industrial estate, attended primarily by Latino audiences, only one was able to reopen.