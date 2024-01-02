Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 1:24 p.m.



| Updated 9:17 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Hoteliers have increased their turnover at Christmas by 3% compared to the previous year, in which there were already “record figures”, as revealed this Tuesday by the president of the professional association of hoteliers Hostelor, Jesús Abellaneda. This despite the complicated scenario that the sector assumes due to the rise in prices due to inflation. The data already far exceeds that of the pre-pandemic Christmas and the billing for these weeks represents 30% of the annual total. The “impact is very important” because the sector generates jobs and commerce also benefits greatly, said Abellaneda, who also made reference to the fact that hoteliers have been the banner of the city's “corporate image” for visitors.

During the weekends of Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, thousands of people were counted in the streets to enjoy the afternoon and the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, highlighted the “unprecedented success” of the Christmas programming. According to the councilor, the hospitality sector “has been at 100%” and he congratulated them for having offered a “quality” service. He added that Lorca “has recovered its subregional capital status,” since Lorca residents have not traveled to other towns to celebrate these festivities and the city has been a pole of attraction for residents of neighboring towns. The crowd forced us to put in place a special security device and increase the cleaning service staff.

Abellaneda stated that the afternoon was “responsible, exemplary and civic” and that the blocking of streets, the expansion of terraces and closing hours and background music have contributed to its success. The mayor announced that this year “we are going to maintain a permanent pulse so that Lorca continues to be a reference at a commercial, tourist, hospitality and cultural level.”

Reservations for party favors fall 30% due to flu and covid The rise in infections due to influenza A and covid caused reservations at the New Year's Eve cotillions to drop by 30% at the last minute, said the president of the Hostelor hoteliers, Jesús Abellaneda, in statements to LA VERDAD. He explained that almost thirty leisure and restaurant establishments held parties, a dozen of them with dinner, which were the most affected by the casualties. There were also numerous cancellations of reservations for family and friends' New Year's Eve weekend lunches and dinners. However, these “were not noticed” because “there were so many people that tables were missing” and these cancellations were covered by other diners who had not been able to reserve previously.