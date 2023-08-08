The extraordinary cleaning plan for the streets of Lorca has already reached 70% of the objectives initially set. This was stated by Juan Miguel Bayonas, Councilor for Cleaning of the City of Lorca, this Tuesday. During his intervention, Bayonas explained that the cleaning machines are these days distributed between La Paca and the Mundo Nuevo urbanization, located in the San José neighborhood.

In this sense, the mayor recalled that the operation, made up of two tubs, two floor cleaners, six sweepers and four pressure washers, began work in the Apolonia neighborhood to, following the “geographical linearity” of the city, move around it carrying carry out their labors. “After covering the neighborhood area, work has been done in La Alberca, Miguel Ángel urbanization, the downtown area, El Carmen, Pérez Casas, María Agustina street, La Seda and Mundo Nuevo” from where they will continue to the rest of San José and La Vineyard.

Together with the work carried out in the urban area, interventions are also being made in the different districts of Lorca. La Escarihuela, Aguaderas, Doña Inés, Zarcilla de Ramos, Puntas de Calnegre, Ramonete, Zúñiga, Torrealvilla and Purias are the areas where action has already been taken, while in La Paca washing and scrubbing work is currently underway. Bayonas also stressed that there is no expected completion date for these additional tasks to the ordinary planning of cleaning services, and it is possible that they will last beyond the month of August.

Regarding the actions that are being carried out, the councilor declared that “the cleaning teams are taking special care of the environment of containers and bins and areas affected by canine urine. But washing down tasks are also carried out with pressure washers, clearing and reinforcement of the use of sweepers and blowers in areas where leaf fall occurs”, noting that the side-loading, selective urban solid waste containers and underground mailboxes are also being cleaned .

All these works are part of ‘Operation Chimney Sweep’, a plan that seeks to clean up the municipality launched by the new government team that, after the last local elections, took over in the Lorca council. “This is a shock cleaning that citizens have been demanding for a long time.”

Lastly, Bayonas appealed to citizens to keep the areas where work has been carried out in the best conditions for as long as possible, also apologizing for the fact that the tasks may cause inconvenience, since most of the time they are being carried out in night time.