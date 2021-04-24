The tradition of embroidery in gold and silks of Holy Week in Lorca has been left out of the race to be included in the Representative List of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Unesco, the highest cultural distinction that can be achieved. The National Council for Historical Heritage, a Unesco advisory body, has decided that the Spanish candidate will be the manual ringing of bells and has set aside the file of Lorca, who has been an official candidate since 2014. Unesco’s decision will be known next year and it will not be until 2024 when the Lorca embroidery tradition can return to competition to achieve international recognition.

The Association of the Art of Embroidery in Lorca and its Staging in the Biblical-Passionate Parades, promoter of the candidacy, and of which representatives of the Holy Week brotherhoods and the City Council are part, met yesterday at the Espín Cultural Fund to start studying new approaches and strategies that bring it closer to the objective it has pursued for more than a decade.

Its president, Eduardo Sánchez Abadíe, acknowledged to THE TRUTH that the rejection of the Lorca proposal “is a huge disappointment. It was a very good candidacy, we don’t know what could have gone wrong ». He assured that over the years the demands and criteria of the Unesco member states have been changing and “now more global proposals are being valued, such as the tamborada and how the manual ringing of bells can now be”. Faced with this new situation “we have to look for other possibilities, linking our candidacy to other territories and a European cultural itinerary may be an option.”

After a decade of negotiations, the municipality returns to the starting point to achieve international distinction



Sánchez Abadíe pointed out that “we are going to continue working to see how the file can be reoriented.” Despite the great frustration that the decision of the National Heritage Council has caused, “we are going to continue working, we cannot give up,” he said.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, was also upset by the failure of Lorca’s candidacy, although he told LA TRUTH that the gold and silk embroidery for Holy Week “are the best in the world,” so it is worth continuing fighting for international recognition for this tradition.

He agreed with the president of the association on the need to seek allies to support the new strategy that the promoters will have to design to place themselves back in the starting box. He considered that the recent recognition of Los Caballos del Vino de Caravaca reduced Lorca’s chances as it was more difficult to link two consecutive candidacies of the same autonomy.