The tenth anniversary of the earthquakes that devastated the city on May 11, 2011 will be commemorated next Tuesday with an institutional act that will take place in the Plaza de España at 7:00 p.m., just a few minutes after the time of the second earthquake, the most devastating.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, explained that it will be a solemn act, with a capacity reduced to one hundred people, in which relatives of the fatal victims, the municipal Corporation, members of the regional government, the State Security Forces and Corps, the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and institutions such as the Red Cross will be present.

It is planned to carry out a wreath and the interpretation of musical pieces “in homage to the victims, the relatives, the wounded and all the people who selflessly helped the town of Lorca in a situation of extreme gravity.”

To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the disaster, the City Council has published a didactic guide in comic format entitled ‘The seams of time’, with a script by the geologist and director of the Institute of Secondary Education (IES) Ramón Arcas Meca and design and illustrations by the professor of the IES San Juan Bosco José María López Lajarín. 5,000 copies have been published that will be distributed among schoolchildren in educational centers. In addition, this Thursday it will open at 8:00 p.m. at the Huerto Ruano an exhibition coordinated by the City Council with photographs of the damage caused by the earthquakes in the city and the reconstruction that has been carried out in the last decade.

The eleventh edition of the sports event ‘Corre por Loca’ to be held on Sunday organized by the City Council and by the newspaper LA VERDAD also has a prominent place in the programming. On May 10, the monolith that will give its name to the park ’11 de Mayo ‘ built on the Rambla de Las Señoritas, in the La Viña neighborhood, ground zero for earthquakes. At the event, nine trees will be planted that “symbolize, remember and honor the nine fatalities” of the earthquakes, explained the mayor.

From May 12 to 16, the multi-screen audiovisual exhibition called ‘The seams of time’ can be visited in Ifelor. It is intended for schoolchildren so that “they can learn why earthquakes occur, what their effects are, how to act if an earthquake occurs and everything that the process of rebuilding a city like Lorca entails,” said Mateos.