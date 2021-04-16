The Lorca City Council will open a municipal office for European fundraising and grant management and will contract the complementary services of a specialized consultancy in obtaining these sources of financing. The office, dependent on the mayor’s office, will be made up of a local development agent and three municipal technicians who will carry out cross-cutting work with all the councils.

It was announced this Friday by the mayor, Diego José Mateos, who said that the City Council “puts all the meat on the grill” with the opening of this office “to opt with greater guarantees” for the distribution of funds Next Generation of the European Union for economic reconstruction after the pandemic. The office will open its doors in a privileged enclave, in the Plaza de España, in private premises located in the lower part of the collegiate church of San Patricio that have just been acquired by the City Council for 45,000 euros.

This space, of about 60 square meters, will also become the headquarters of the Department of the Historic District, which will work very closely with the new municipal fund-raising service within the framework of regional interest action for the comprehensive recovery of the monumental area of ​​the city. Given that the new municipal property is located in the heart of the historic center, the City Council does not rule out that these premises under the collegiate church may in the future host a use other than administrative, more related to culture or tourism.