Several citizens pass by one of the game rooms in the city of Lorca, in a file image.. / JAIME INSA / AGM

The Lorca City Council is carrying out a series of agreements to limit the installation of gambling halls in the municipality, highlighting, among other actions, the processing of a modification of the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOM) that increases the requirements to obtain the future installation of these establishments.

As detailed this Friday by the Councilor for Urban Planning, José Luis Ruiz Guillén, the municipal body detected that four of these establishments, located in the neighborhood of San Cristóbal, the Polígono de Los Peñones, in the historic center and La Paca, lost their validity. of the activity license they had.

“The law requires that the start of the activity must be communicated to the City Council and in these cases, more than two years have elapsed since obtaining the license, and for this reason this requirement has not been processed,” explained Ruiz.

After the period of 15 days granted for a prior hearing, the Lorca City Council will decree the closure of these establishments, since with the loss of validity of the license they had, now, they are forced to comply with the new requirements contained in the modification of the PGOM and “it may happen that some of them cannot meet these requirements and are forced to close these businesses permanently,” the councilor concluded.