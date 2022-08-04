The municipality of Lorca will have a new public nursery school in the neighborhood of La Viña. Its construction will be possible thanks to the concession to the City Council of a subsidy of 1.2 million euros by the Government of Spain, through the Community, in charge of the Next Generation funds. The details have been released on Thursday by the mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos.

It is a school for children up to two years old, with 82 school places divided into six units: two for children under one year old, with capacity for eight students per unit; two for children from one to two years old with 13 students per unit; and another two for children between two and three years old, with 20 students per unit.

Once operational, there will be three public nursery schools in the city, adding the one that is yet to be built to those in the San Cristóbal neighborhood and the one in the center, located in the El Gato area, “which completes the surroundings of the municipality of Lorca”, highlighted the mayor.