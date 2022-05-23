The Lorca City Council will implement a cybersecurity center to protect itself “against cyberattacks and guarantee the security of the data and procedures that are carried out” in the local Administration, explained the Councilor for the Information Society, Irene Jódar.

The center will be financed with European Next Generation funds for recovery after the pandemic, since the Consistory has received a grant of 215,000 euros to start it up, through a call for digital transformation and modernization that will be processed by the Ministry of Territorial Policy.

According to Jódar, an audit will first be carried out to “know what situation we are in” in terms of security and then strategies and tools will be designed to “shield” the Consistory against possible cyber intrusions.

He explained that his department has received two more grants for the digitization of the local Administration through the call for European funds, the first of them for the renovation and adaptation of the data processing centers with the aim of improving the infrastructure digital, which is endowed with 100,000 euros.

A subsidy of 40,000 euros has also been awarded to enable citizens to carry out electronically, with a digital certificate, the processing of municipal register files.

The mayor explained that Lorca will be able to obtain all the documentation immediately without having to go to the municipal service or stand in line and added that it will also improve the processing of these files in the internal area of ​​the City Council.