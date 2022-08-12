“The City of Lorca intends to fully comply with energy efficiency regulations.” This was stated yesterday to THE TRUTH by the Councilor for Heritage, Isidro Abellán, after a series of problems made it impossible to turn off all the facilities planned last night, the day on which the energy efficiency decree law entered into force.

Specifically, there were a series of “distortions” and “misalignments” in the hours of the clocks that had to cut off the lighting of some of the main fountains in the municipality, including those in the Plaza de Colón and the roundabout of the Óvalo. . There were also errors in the spotlights that illuminate the arches of the Old Convent of La Merced, which did not turn off when they were supposed to. According to Abellán, both La Merced and all sources in Lorca will turn off their lights at night to comply with the new regulations.

The churches and the main monuments of the city will remain illuminated, such as the Castle of Lorca, in darkness yesterday due to the event held in the Fortress of the Sun to contemplate the Perseids; the Collegiate Church of San Patricio or the Porch of San Antonio, which are not governed by the new regulation as they have been declared Assets of Cultural Interest (BIC).

On the contrary, the lights were turned off (and will be turned off) in some buildings in which, according to the premises of the new regulations, they should not have to do so. Among them, the Town Hall and the Ruano Garden stand out, the first for being a declared BIC building and the second for not being an administrative building. Abellán recalls that we are in the first days of application of the royal decree law, that this is “very extensive” and has “peculiarities” that are known as the project unfolds.