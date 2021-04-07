About 6,000 gypsies live in the municipality, most of them in the upper neighborhoods Presentation of events for the International Day of the Gypsy People. / Town Hall Lorca INMA RUIZ Lorca Wednesday 7 April 2021, 12:29



The International Day of the Gypsy People It will be commemorated next Thursday in Lorca under the slogan ‘Health and freedom’ with the reading of a manifesto at 11 am in the Plaza de Calderón.

The flag of this group will be hoisted in the square to the sounds of its hymn “Gelem, gelem” and the municipal corporation will place a commemorative banner on the balcony of the town hall, announced Tuesday the Councilor for Diversity, Antonia Pérez.

Starting at 4.30 pm, there will be recreational activities and concerts in the atriums of San Pedro and Santa María. The activities are organized by the City Council with the collaboration of Iniciativas El Gigante and the Fundación Secretariado Gitano. The councilor for Social Services, María Dolores Chumillas, said that “it is necessary to continue betting on a society in which no one feels discriminated against.”

The social worker of the Isabel Cortés foundation explained that in the municipality there are 6,000 gypsiesMost of them live in uptown neighborhoods, and the main barriers they face are access to employment and decent housing. He assured that “school failure is part of the stigma” and that there are people who are fully integrated but “continue to carry that stereotype.”