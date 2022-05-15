The streets of the center of Lorca lived this Sunday the effervescence of sport in the twelfth edition of the solidarity race Run for Lorca, organized by the City Council and the newspaper LA VERDAD, in which all the money raised by the inscriptions will be dedicated this year to those affected by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma.

Almost 800 people participated in the race in the different categories on a day that passed with a festive atmosphere and in which the good weather contributed to the success of the race, which began at half past ten in the morning with the runners keeping a minute of silence for the nine fatalities of the earthquakes of May 11, 2011, whose anniversary was celebrated this week. This sports event was founded that same year to raise money for those affected by the catastrophe, but with the city already rebuilt, the popular race continues and each year it focuses its solidarity on a different charitable cause.

The start and finish line was located, as usual, in the Alameda de La Constitución, where the Councilor for Sports Irene Jódar acted as master of ceremonies and fired the starting gun. Among the runners there were familiar faces such as the mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos, who ran despite his knee injuries, along with the Councilor for Finance, Isidro Abellán. The local president of the PP, Fulgencio Gil, and the popular councilor María Huertas García also participated in the race.

Alfonso Soler, winner of the male category. /



jaime insa / agm



The runners made a fast urban route of five kilometers, which forced to cut off traffic in the city center and the first to cross the finish line was Alfonso Soler, who made a mark of 16 minutes and eight seconds. María Huertas Miñarro was the winner in the female category, with a mark of 18 minutes and 31 seconds.

María Huertas, winner of the female category. /



Jaime Insa / AGM



In the absolute category, runners of various ages participated, a pregnant woman wearing a belly and several parents who transported their small children in pushchairs.