The mayor and municipal spokespersons during the floral offering at the monolith that commemorates women victims of gender violence. / jaime insa / agm

Councilors from all municipal groups, except Vox who did not attend the call, representatives of the Federation of Women’s Organizations of Lorca, the State Security Forces and Corps, members of social and cultural associations and anonymous citizens participated this Friday in the institutional act on the International Day for the Elimination of Gender Violence, which was held in the Plaza de Calderón.

The act began with a minute of silence in tribute to the 38 women murdered this year in Spain at the hands of their partners or ex-partners and to the 1,173 who have died since 2003, when sexist murders began to be counted. After a floral offering in which the mayor, Diego José Mateos, and the spokesmen of all the municipal groups participated, the assistants placed white carnations in a large purple bow installed next to the monolith that throughout the year in that square reminds victims of gender violence.

Two policewomen, one representing the Local Police and the other from the National Police, read a manifesto. The event was enlivened by a brass ensemble from the Narciso Yepes music conservatory. The mayor, Diego José Mateos, said during his speech that “we have nothing to celebrate” and wished that this day would not exist “in the future because it would be a sign that this scourge has ended.”

The councilor showed his solidarity with the victims and stressed that the Local Protection and Attention to Women unit of the Local Police (Uplam) has been recognized with the 25N prize awarded by the Autonomous Community “not only in the prosecution of these crimes, also for prevention, which is what matters most. He added that “we have to place special emphasis on education, on the training of young people so that they become aware that equality must be real.”

During his speech, he stressed that the Department of Equality works “side by side” with the Federation of Women’s Organizations of Lorca, Mujolor and Lorca Feminista. He also assured that the City Council is “taking important steps” with the approval of the Equality Plan, the signing of the Viogen agreement, the coordination of the State security forces and bodies against sexist violence, in addition to the start-up of the Viopet service to welcome the pets of women who suffer gender violence.

He also highlighted the recent award by the Ministry of Justice of Court Number 8 for Lorca, which will mean that Number 4 specializes in Domestic Violence. This, he said, “will result in a better provision of this service to the victims of the entire judicial district.”

At 6:30 p.m., the facade of the Lorca City Hall, the Plaza de la Hermandad de la Curia and the Local Development Center will light up in purple in tribute to the victims of gender violence. At 7:00 p.m., a rally in rejection of sexist violence organized by the Federation of Women’s Organizations of Lorca and the Mujolor Association will take place in the Plaza de Calderón. The assistants will make an offering with paper flowers made by volunteers and all the women who have been murdered will be named.

Later they will undertake a march for equality through the streets of Óvalo de Santa Paula, Juan Carlos I avenue and Álamo until they reach the Plaza de España where a manifesto will be read. At 9:00 p.m., the Teatro Guerra Company will stage the play ‘Penumbra’, which addresses gender violence, in the Lorca Coliseum.