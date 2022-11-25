INMA RUIZ lorca Friday, November 25, 2022, 10:39 p.m.



Several hundred people summoned by the Federation of Women’s Organizations of Lorca, the Young Women’s Association of Lorca and the Lorca Feminista collective toured the main streets of the city on Friday in a protest march against gender violence.

The demonstration started from the Calderón de la Barca square at seven in the evening, where an act was held in memory of the victims of ill-treatment, next to the monolith that remembers them in Lorca throughout the year in which flowers were deposited of paper made by hand in recent weeks by volunteers from the federation. A minute’s silence was observed for those murdered and their names were read. The march, during which they chanted shouts such as “I do believe you” and “We want ourselves alive, free and without fear”, concluded in the Plaza de España, with the reading of a manifesto.