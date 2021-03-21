Lorca Deportiva has lost too many opportunities to start the second phase with the possibility of fighting for salvation. Today the last day of the first phase is played and the Lorca team goes to the worst possible scenario. In Linarejos Linares Deportivo awaits him, who is second and needs the three points to try to regain the lead. Juan José Asensio’s team looks for a miracle this day to start the second half of the League five points away from salvation.

The Blue and Whites only have nine points and aspire to finish with twelve the first section of the course, which has been disastrous. Of course, as the Lorca have nothing to lose, at least they will have the possibility of pressuring a rival who has just been thrashed at Betis Deportivo’s home. Of the eight teams that play the second phase, five are descended. And now there are three of those teams with 18 points. They are Las Palmas Atlético, Marbella and El Ejido, teams that would have to lose to give the Ciudad del Sol team a chance.

The defense of Lorca Deportiva will undergo modifications because two players return to the appointment after serving a penalty match against Sevilla Atlético. They are the central Carlos Garrido and the lateral Emilio Iglesias. Now the coach counts five men for four positions in defense. There are two options to compose the rear, put David Ardil on the right side, although he could also stay on the bench for Emilio Iglesias to play. What does seem certain is that Galiano and Carlos Garrido will be in the center of the rear.

Asensio recovers Garrido and Emilio Iglesias and loses Cristian Britos; the azulillos come from falling 4-0 with Betis B



Cristian Britos, who was sent off in the last match against Sevilla Atlético, is lost. Most likely, Pablo Serrano is the one chosen by the coach to replace him. Linares Deportivo fell in the last match against Betis Deportivo (4-0). Alberto González’s team thus lost first place and now they need to win and UCAM Murcia not do it.