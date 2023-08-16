Lorca City Council will opt for a grant of half a million euros to fight against depopulation in the districts of the municipality. To get this help from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, the City Council has prepared a project called ‘Creating networks: decentralization and expansion of municipal services among the 38 districts of Lorca’.

Among the arguments presented to obtain the financing, it is mentioned that Lorca is the second largest municipality in Spain, with an area of ​​more than 1,600 square kilometers compared to the national average of 62 square kilometers per municipality. Another of the reasons presented is the low demographic density of the municipality. Specifically, Lorca has a demographic density of 57 inhabitants per square kilometer, while in Spain it was 93 in 2020 and 117 in the European Union. In this sense, it should be noted that 35% of Lorca residents live in one of the 38 districts, which make up 90% of the territory of Lorca, while 65% of the population resides in the urban area, which represents less than 10 percent. percent of the municipal territory.

Specifically, this project aims to transform the territory in the 38 districts of Lorca -all of them with less than 5,000 inhabitants- from an economic, social, environmental and gender dimension, which according to City Council sources will promote the social and economic reactivation of the districts with depopulation problems and will revalue the rural space. Ángel Meca, Councilor for Local Development of the Lorca City Council, stressed that the main objective of the proposal presented is the fight against depopulation, sustainable development and ecological transition. In this sense, the mayor indicated that the project also seeks to promote the creation and development of territorial intelligence and innovation ecosystems and support for driving projects that reactivate socioeconomic activity in order to face the demographic challenge and the fight against depopulation. .

Likewise, Meca expressed the will of the City Council to promote public-private collaboration projects and public-social cooperation focused on improving local infrastructures and supporting entrepreneurship for women and young people, as well as the recovery of trades, crafts and traditional tasks. . “We want to rehabilitate and incorporate the old schools of the districts to the municipal heritage, offering them to new entrepreneurs to carry out their activity in them,” said Meca.

In addition, in order to promote the digital transition and full territorial connectivity, the plan contemplates the digitization of the low voltage network and the improvement of the connection through fiber optics, as well as the decentralization of municipal administrative activity in the districts which the ‘Ayuntamóvil’ does not reach.

The project also includes several actions for the rehabilitation and improvement of existing social premises in the districts. A total of 70 social centers for neighbours, women, young people or the elderly could benefit from new equipment and actions for their conditioning. “In most cases these premises are in poor condition and with obsolete facilities in which there is no air conditioning and their doors and windows close poorly,” said Meca.

Finally, the mayor of Rural Development, stated that the project has a broad time horizon due to the high number of districts involved, and its innovative and inclusive nature. “We know that it is ambitious, so more financing, both internal and external, will be sought later in order to move forward,” Meca concluded.