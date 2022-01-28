The Hog Cattle Health Defense Group of Lorca (Adesplorca) has summoned farmers to a demonstration that will take place on Monday morning to protest the new urban planning requirements that will regulate the installation of new farms and the extensions of existing ones .

They accuse the City Council of failing to comply with the agreement reached in July 2020 to prevent the construction of feedlots less than 1,500 meters from the inhabited centers of the districts, schools and medical offices and that limit the granting of licenses.

The government team will present a motion in plenary on Monday for the initial approval of the specific modification of the urban plan and the ranchers do not want it to go ahead because they feel “cheated,” said the president of the Adespolorca, Francisco Román. As he explained, the Department of Urban Planning has consulted the regional and state sectoral administrations to complete the modification of the plan and “each of them has imposed new requirements and conditions that will make the maintenance of the livestock sector unfeasible.”

In an assembly organized this Friday by Adespolorca, which was attended by councilors from the PP and Vox, in addition to the presidents of the Coag and Upa unions, Miguel Padilla and Marcos Alarcón, Román said that the City Council hid these consultations from the ranchers and did not reported them. The sector’s attempts to withdraw the motion of the municipal plenary session on Monday have also failed.

According to the Councilor for Urban Planning, José Luis Ruiz, the agreement agreed upon and approved at the time is respected in its entirety and only progress is being made in processing the modification of the urban plan, but the spokespersons for PP and Vox, Fulgencio Gil and Carmen Menduiña , announced that they will vote against the proposal presented by the PSOE and that it will be debated on Monday in plenary.

The demonstration called by the ranchers will start at 8:30 am from the Huerto de la Rueda and will travel down Juan Carlos I Avenue to conclude at the gates of the Local Development Center, where the plenary session will be held. The organizers have already obtained the permits from the Government Delegation to cut traffic through the main artery of the city.