A total of 600 runners put on their shoes this Saturday to participate in the different categories of the solidarity test ‘Run for Lorca’, organized by the City Council and the newspaper ‘LA VERDAD’, and which in its thirteenth edition is consolidated as a of the main sports festivals in the city. The day passed in a festive atmosphere and without too much heat, something that the runners appreciated.

It began at 9:30 in the morning by observing a minute of silence for the nine fatalities from the earthquakes of May 11, 2011, of which this week marked the twelfth anniversary. This sports event was founded that same year to raise money for the victims of the catastrophe, but, with the city already rebuilt, the popular race continues and each year focuses its solidarity on a different charitable cause.

The money raised from registration will go to the Association of Parkinson’s Patients (Aslep), which will allocate it to the acquisition of an adapted vehicle for the transfer of users to the headquarters to receive their therapies.

The start and finish line was located, as usual, in the Alameda de La Constitución, where the Councilor for Sports, Irene Jódar, acted as master of ceremonies and gave the starting signal. Among the runners there were familiar faces such as the PP mayoral candidate, Fulgencio Gil, who pushed one of the two Joëlette chairs for people with disabilities, and the Councilor for Youth, José Ángel Ponce. Despite being registered, the candidate for re-election for the PSOE, Diego José Mateos, could not start because he felt unwell.

The runners made a fast urban route of 4.1 kilometers, which forced to cut traffic in the center of the city and the first to cross the finish line was the Moroccan Said Rbina, 32, from the Puertas Lorca Athletics Club , who invested 12 minutes and 47 seconds. The next to cross the finish line was Ennio Constantino, from the South East Athletics Club, with a time of 12 minutes and 56 seconds and in third position was Damián Bravo, from the Puertas Lorca Athletics Club with 12 minutes and 57 seconds.

In the female category, the winner was Hajar Ghanemi Mellouki, from the Huércal Overa Municipal Athletics School, who completed the course in 16 minutes and 40 seconds. In second position was Ana Segovia with 17 minutes and 25 seconds and the third was Ginesa Díaz, from the Puertas Lorca Athletics Club, with a mark of 17 minutes and 34 seconds.

The winner said that he felt “very comfortable” during the race that he did for the first time, but that he had rehearsed beforehand to learn the route.