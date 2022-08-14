Lorca City Council begins planting, in municipal nurseries, of traditional poinsettias that will decorate town squares and parks next Christmas. Taking advantage of all the physical space available in the facilities of the municipal nursery, the one with the highest capacity for its own production in the entire Region of Murcia, its staff will plant a total of 5,000 copies of poinsettias.

Of these, 4,000 will be the traditional deep red color and the rest white and pink, which will be interspersed to give more color to the parks and gardens of Lorca once they begin planting in these during the last days of December.

As detailed by the Councilor for Parks and Gardens, Antonio Navarro, these flowers will adorn, among other spaces, the squares of Colón, Doña Concha Sandoval and Óvalo, the gardens of the Huerto Ruano and the neighborhoods and districts of the city.