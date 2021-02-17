The bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, pointed out this Ash Wednesday that “during Lent, or any day of his life, the Christian fights a spiritual battle against the forces of evil.” In his first public reappearance after the controversy over his vaccination against the coronavirus outside the protocol established by the Ministry of Health, Lorca Planes explained that this fight is overcome with specific weapons, “those of love”: prayer, fasting, penance and almsgiving.

At Mass, celebrated this Wednesday in the Murcia Cathedral, the bishop stressed that the Church begins a special time of conversion that does not make sense in itself, but looks towards Easter, with Lent. In addition, he indicated that the imposition of the ash is “a strange sign but loaded with meaning.”

José Manuel Lorca Planes apologized last week for having been vaccinated against Covid outside the protocol at the Hogar de Betania nursing home, in circumstances that the Murcia Region Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating.

“I am truly hurt inside and I regret this situation. I beg your pardon, “he explained in a public letter. The bishop also promised to “collaborate with the competent authority that asks me to do so” and stated that, although when it became known about his vaccination he said he would forgo the second dose, he will finally receive it.