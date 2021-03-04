The Lorca Deportiva got the first win of the season at the expense of a Yeclano who sees his options for salvation in the category move away. The visitors were more accurate and beat a soulless Barça team that deserved to leave without a prize in front of their audience.

YECLANO Guianni, Marcos, Chino (Manu Castillo, d. 85), Alberto Oca (Fenoll, d. 69), Vaquero, Zambrano (Saura, d. 85), Ayoze, Karim (Tonete, d. 79), Christian Perales, Jesús Fortes, Luis Castillo (Iker Torre, m. 85). two

LORCA DEP. Carlos Molina, Ardil (Emilio, m. 79), Sergio Rodríguez, Galiano, Galindo, Gondra, Brifos, Serrano (Peláez, m. 67), Mustafá (Silvente, m. 88), Carrasco, Dani Vera. Goals: 0-1: m. 23, Gondra. 1-1: m. 40, Alberto Oca. 1-2: m. 75, Peláez. Referee: Chavet Garcia. He admonished the locals Vaquero, Chino and Manu Castillo; and to the visitors Serrano and Carrasco. Incidents: The Constitution, 600 spectators.

The match began with a goal disallowed by a bizarre action by a neutral bounce that ended in a goal that Chavet García overruled. In the first minutes the Catalans were ambitious, but without success upstairs.

The game was intense with blows distributed in both areas until in a direct free kick Gondra scored the first for the Lorca with a shot that hit the goalkeeper’s post. Jug of cold water that made Sandroni’s men have to row against the current.

Yeclano tried to draw, more with his heart than with his head in plays without criteria and with a very gray horizon. Until in 40 Alberto Oca achieved balance with a spectacular left foot to put the tie. With 1-1 they went to rest.

The second part was again in some sections a runner between the two worst ranked teams, although Lorca seemed better settled and their arrivals were more dangerous in the Barça area. Even so, the two teams warned their opponents until the Blue and White team fired a long free kick, Gianni incomprehensibly left the ball dead in the small area for Peláez to finish off. In the last 15 minutes, Yeclano was powerless against a Lorca who achieved his first smile of the year against a sunken home team.