It is located in the historic center and has 56 seats The mayor inaugurates the new 24-hour study room in Lorca. / Jaime Insa / AGM

The city of Lorca opens your first 24-hour study room that will open every day of the year. It is located in the Plaza de El Ibreño, in the historic center, and has 56 seats, although due to sanitary restrictions the capacity has been temporarily reduced to 40 users.

Students will be able to access the facilities by means of a personalized card that they must request at the Youth Council. The study room has a video surveillance system to ensure safety.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, who inaugurated the facilities accompanied by other members of the municipal corporation, recalled that it was an effort of the Government team to provide the municipality with a study room of these characteristics since the students from Lorca had to travel to nearby towns who had this service. The City Council invested 50,000 euros in the adaptation of the 150 square meter premises, located very close to the Pilar Barnés library.