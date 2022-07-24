The massive dissemination this week on social networks and WhatsApp groups of the video of a violent brawl with knives outside a gambling hall on Jerónimo Santa Fe Street, in which two men were injured, has put the spotlight on these local. The PP echoed the images and used them as an example of insecurity, while the Councilor for Security, José Luis Ruiz, from the PSOE, pointed to the gambling halls as the main source of public order incidents in Lorca, which has with 19 stores, 17 in the urban area and two in La Hoya and La Paca.

In statements to LA VERDAD, Ruiz explained that during this year, inside these establishments or outside, the Local Police have made 14 arrests, 12 of them in Jerónimo Santa Fe, where two rooms are open, and the other two in the from Puente Gimeno street. In these months the City Council has also received “numerous complaints and requests” from the residents of adjoining homes that have been sent to the Local Police and the Urban Planning area for non-compliance with closing hours, for carrying out the activity behind closed doors, for smoking inside, because customers were drinking alcohol on the street and for possible consumption of narcotic substances. A dozen “notices for fights, fights or brawls derived from game rooms” have been received apart from those received by the National Police and Civil Guard and 22 files were registered for neighborhood complaints due to the “inconvenience generated by the game rooms games or their users.

For this reason, the Local Police has tightened the fence of surveillance and control over this type of business. Since January, the agents have carried out 196 surveillances to guarantee compliance with the closing hours, 97 for citizen security issues and 38 for non-compliance with municipal ordinances.

In seven months, 22 files have been opened for neighborhood complaints due to inconvenience generated by users



Of the complaints made and the inspections, seven files have been generated for infractions related to the schedule, non-compliance with the conditions of the enabling title of activity, violations of the citizen coexistence ordinance, antisocial behavior and infractions of the Citizen Security Law.

From the actions carried out, eight reports were derived to make organizations such as the public entertainment service of the Ministry of the Presidency, the legal advice of the City Council, the Urban Planning area or the sanctions department aware of the situation. According to Ruiz, these are “very opaque” premises in which it is impossible to know what is happening inside as they do not have windows like other commercial or hospitality establishments.

The sector feels harmed



The Murcian Recreational Federation, which represents 70% of private gaming in the Region of Murcia, showed LA TRUTH its rejection of “any uncivic behavior” in these spaces. “If it occurs in one of our associates’ premises, we are the first to suffer and, therefore, the first interested in avoiding them.” The federation also censored “any accusation that links our centers with the growing insecurity that the municipality of Lorca is experiencing,” since these businesses are also “being victims of the lack of security.”

The Jerónimo Santa Fe brawl, acknowledges the Federation, was started by customers inside the premises, although the fight continued outside its facilities. “If any salon fails to comply with the regulations, we are the first to report it”, but “in no case can individual or isolated behavior serve to represent or build the image of an entire sector”, explains the group, which regrets that these premises are used as “throwing weapon interested in political debate”.