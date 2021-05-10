She was the first Spanish lawyer to serve as a municipal judge Marisa Aragón Pallarés, in a file image. / Paco Alonso

Lorca lawyer María Alfonsa Aragón Pallarés died this Monday at the age of 77. She was the first Spanish lawyer to serve as a municipal judge. His burning chapel has been installed in the Lázaro Soto de Lorca mortuary and his funeral will be held this Tuesday in the cemetery of the district of Zarcilla de Ramos.

Mother of the dean of the Lorca Bar Association, Ángel García Aragón, she developed her brilliant professional career in the office that opened in Lorca in the mid-1970s and is still active.

Marisa Aragón was also an outstanding woman in Lorca’s social life and for this she received different awards, including the Elio Award from the Association of Friends of Culture in 2019. The jury of the awards highlighted that in her 36 years of exercise professional defended the interests of numerous clients without resources in a totally disinterested way.

A prominent member of the Paso Blanco, Aragon was closely linked to the development of the processions of Lorca and the flag of the white brotherhood waved every Easter on the balcony of his historic family home in the Plaza de España.