Awareness about the proper use of water is not only essential in an area as relevant as agriculture, which depends so much on this good for its supply, but other sectors such as industry also have a large part of responsibility regarding its correct use. . That is why, like the primary sector, it focuses its efforts on producing in a more sustainable way, reducing its water footprint and advancing in economic, social and environmental terms on the right track.

Due to the weight that both sectors have in Lorca, last Thursday the Local Development Center of the municipality hosted a table of experiences organized by LA VERDAD and Aguas de Lorca in which a group of experts in the matter of the public and private sphere made a X-ray of the actions that are developed in the municipality around this water well under the title ‘Water and Industry’, moderated by the journalist Lydia Martín.

The protagonists Isabel Fernández, Director of the Environment, Quality and R & D & i of La Comarca: “Lorca is very aware of how he wants the meat product to be produced and demands that we become increasingly more sustainable” Francisco Morales, vice mayor of Lorca “Sustainability goes from being an added value at first to being a more than necessary condition to adapt to current market circumstances” Diego José Mateos, Mayor of Lorca: “The new generations are more committed to sustainability, assuming it as something normal, seeing that we have a planet with finite resources” Antonio Franco, manager of Aguas de Lorca: “Companies today do take social, water and energy saving aspects into account; and that is in the interest of the community itself » Alba Fernández, technical director of the Lorca Irrigation Community: “The most cutting-edge technology we have in the Region of Murcia is related to water management and agriculture” Juan José Martínez President of Sacursa: “Within the tanning industry, we try to optimize each of the resources we have. The awareness of the workers themselves is total »

Thus, Diego José Mateos, mayor of Lorca; Francisco Morales, vice mayor of Lorca; Antonio Franco, manager of Aguas de Lorca; Juan José Martínez, president of Sacursa; Alba Fernández, technical director of the Lorca Irrigation Community and Isabel Fernández, director of Environment, Quality and R & D & i of Grupo JISAP and La Comarca Food Group.

Sustainability was, without a doubt, the predominant value when looking at the future of the municipality, highlighting the awareness that the business fabric and administrations have in this matter, but also the new generations, «increasingly committed to sustainability and assuming it as something normal, seeing that we have a planet with finite resources “, and as the mayor of Lorca stressed. “Sustainability has to be one more value, like freedom or respect. We have to be born almost with him », highlighted the first mayor.

A value that has gone from being “an addition to a necessary condition to adapt to current market circumstances,” said the deputy mayor. “It will be the only opportune way to make the limited resources on our planet last in time and in society. Sustainability is something real, today and in the future, that companies and society can associate with the scarcity of resources, “he added.

In the opinion of Antonio Franco, manager of Aguas de Lorca, it is necessary to be sustainable for two reasons: «Out of selfishness, because nowadays no one would understand a company that does not take into account environmental, economic and social sustainability in order to have a future projection. And out of generosity, because you have to be respectful of the environment in which you operate and that forces you to have a sustainable management model.

He also stressed that companies today do take into account the social aspects, saving water and energy, “and that is in the interest of the community itself.”

The challenges of the pandemic The health crisis has put on the table many challenges for the Lorca economy. Given this, the primary sector “has been a sustenance despite the difficulties, supporting the region economically,” as the mayor pointed out. “We knew that we could not stop, that agriculture was going to be in the front line of the battle. Everyone has been up to the task and the irrigators have given them that supply capacity, “added Alba Fernández, while emphasizing her commitment to the safety of the waters at this time with weekly controls to detect that there was no presence of Covid. Equally essential has been the meat and livestock sector. “He has worked more than before to guarantee supply to all our consumers,” said Isabel Fernández, pointing out the 350 jobs they generated in processing rooms as a result of the pandemic. It has not been the same for the tanning sector, strongly affected by its link to the fashion sector. “The sector has seen its turnover reduced by approximately 30% during the pandemic so far,” said the president of Sacursa.

Technology and efficiency



In moving towards this sustainable goal, innovation is key. As Alba Fernández commented, “the most cutting-edge technology we have in the Region is related to the issue of water and agriculture.”

“Irrigators have been investing in the modernization and transformation of their facilities for more than 30 years. We can know at all times the cubic meters that each of the 12,000 irrigators has and that is the way to ensure that water is not lost, “he stressed, while listing the source of the water used by the Irrigation Community: typical of its water basin, water from the Diversion, underground, purified with tertiary and desalinated treatments.

Similarly, one of the fundamental arguments of the tanning sector, according to Juan José Martínez, is optimization. «Water for us is the pillar of resources. Within our plants we try to make the best use, implementing new technologies to reduce the consumption of water in the processes by up to 35% “, he indicated, highlighting the recycling nature of the sector that reuses a material that would go to the landfill to give it a new use .

“We have to continue betting on sustainable development, by exploiting resources in a rational way,” says Diego José Mateos



For Isabel Fernández, sustainability is a general aspect of their activity based on reducing their water footprint, energy efficiency, circular economy, digitization and climate neutrality, for which they are carrying out a strategic project to improve their activity.

“We try to produce with the least water consumption that we can and we implement the best possible techniques to achieve this, betting more each year on innovation and technological renewal,” he said.

A mixed management service



Lorca has a mixed management of water between the City Council and Aguas de Lorca to favor citizens. A conjunction of the public that allows to provide a basic service according to social and equity criteria plus the experience, knowledge and flexibility of private management.

“We have been with a mixed solution for many years and now there is even talk of public-private collaboration for all areas of the Administration,” said Diego José Mateos. “This makes the best aspects come together with a purpose that is a benefit of Lorca. It is a very good way to manage not only essential goods such as water, but any other situation in this regard, “added Francisco Morales.

One of the most outstanding aspects in the last year of this collaboration has been the launch in the municipality as a pioneer in the Region of the ‘City Sentinel’ tool –through Suez Spain, a group to which Hidrogea and Aguas de Lorca belong– for the early detection of Covid in wastewater. “Thanks to this application, it has been possible to detect if there were samples at the exit of the homes and the sewer network through monitoring and with a determined periodicity,” Morales said. “It is the example to follow in the public-private collaboration of a management model in order to combat a very negative situation that is the impact of the virus on the economic and social fabric of the municipality,” he added.

In recent times, in addition, one of the maxims for Aguas de Lorca has been the supply of water, which could not be cut off and which should contribute to maintaining collective health.

«One of the conditions that Health establishes to fight against Covid is frequent hand washing. Imagine what it could mean to have a supply cut or deficiency at that time ”, explained Antonio Franco, showing his gratitude to the staff for overcoming the challenge without interruptions.

Teamwork



From the Consistory they are clear that the challenges, such as the one posed by the health crisis, must be faced «as a team, united, seeking strategies that imply that the damages in these areas are the least possible, promoting industrial zones and betting on new investments in this sector ”. “We have to continue betting on sustainable development, for exploiting resources in a rational way and there the public administrations have a lot to do,” said the mayor, referring to the importance of transmitting these values ​​to the whole of society to make it more fair and sustainable.

Looking to the future, the president of the Community of Irrigators of Lorca asks administrations for support to provide sufficient resources for “that cutting-edge agriculture that meets all the requirements that it has to meet to be the garden of Europe” and to be able to execute all its projects .

The director of Environment, Quality and R + D + i of Grupo JISAP and La Comarca Food Group points out as a purpose to put Lorca as a reference at the meat level, as it already is at the livestock level, and the manager of Sacursa looks towards the creation of new tanning industries in Lorca “if we go down the path of sustainability”.

For his part, the manager of Aguas de Lorca emphasizes the mission of the company to provide a quality service in the municipality, to consolidate itself as a model company at the regional level and betting on digitization, innovation and introduction of new technologies, staff training in addition to taking into account the environment and sustainability.