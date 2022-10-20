Morales and Mateos during the presentation of the new buses in the Plaza de España in Lorca. / JAIME INSA / AGM

INMA RUIZ Lorca Thursday, 20 October 2022, 15:56



The municipal company Limusa, which in addition to street cleaning is in charge of public transport and regulated parking, added two new 29-seater minibuses to its fleet of vehicles and will complete its renovation in the first quarter of 2023 with the premiere of two buses higher capacity hybrids.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, and the deputy mayor and delegate councilor for Public Companies, Francisco Morales, presented the new minibuses this Thursday in the Plaza de España, which will carry out routes through the city and in regular connections with the districts of the peri-urban belt.

Morales said that they replace two other microbuses that have been running until now and that needed to be renewed. The new ones are more efficient, they are adapted for people with reduced mobility and they can carry 17 people sitting down and 12 standing up.

Country Taxi



The Councilor for Transport, Irene Jódar, also present at the event, met the PP’s criticism of the delays in his department to implement the rural taxi system in Lorca. She announced that it will start operating in 2023 on a pilot basis in the northern districts, according to what she transmitted to the neighborhood representatives of the area at a meeting held this week. She will shortly convene the Transport Board to publicize the result of the feasibility study for the implementation of this service in the most remote districts of the city.