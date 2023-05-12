Lorca Deportiva is once again playing a playoff for promotion to the RFEF Second Division. Visit the field of La Unión on Sunday in the regional final of the ‘playoff’. The second and third of the regular season face each other, leaving Pulpileño and Racing Murcia on the road, respectively.

In this second tie, also in a double game, Lorca is going to meet a rival with whom they did not lose in the League. They tied at the La Unión Sports Center and won by the minimum at the Artés Carrasco. Despite these results, there are two teams that have achieved similar numbers, and until the last day they fought for second place. Lorca Deportiva, despite the fact that it has been an irregular team during the League, has not lost any game with the teams that qualified for this first phase of the promotion promotion.

The first leg will be played at the La Unión Municipal Sports Center, but the Lorca team will be alone on this occasion, because a good number of fans will travel to the mining town. In the Union there is great expectation, and as happened in the match against Racing Murcia, their fans will fill the field, which has artificial grass and has an athletics track. The Palomeque team has already implemented measures to put the Lorca Deportiva supporters clubs on one side of the field. The match will be played at 6:30 p.m. As it happened in the League, José Luís Acciari’s team has an advantage in this tie, but in this type of confrontation the result that can be given in the first leg is very important.

an old acquaintance



On the bench of La Unión Atlético is Manuel Palomeque from Cartagena, a coach who is celebrating his fourth season with the team. He also coached Lorca Deportiva in the 2017-18 season in Second Division B, but was dismissed due to poor results in the middle of the season and replaced by Mario Simón, today at Real Murcia.

A footballer with a past from Lorca also plays in the Unionense team, as is the midfielder Valdeolivas. His squad is important for the category, where players like goalkeeper Irureta, defender Javi Rosa and forwards Belencoso and Josema stand out.

This tie is played over two games and goals away from home will not have double value, so in the event of a tie in the tie, a thirty-minute extension will be played and if at the end of this the tie is maintained, the best team will be classified in the regular league the one that accesses the national phase.