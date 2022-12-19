The Lorca Encarna Hernández Ruiz (January 23, 1917) has died at the age of 105. She was one of the pioneers of women’s basketball in Spain. At the age of 10 she arrived in Barcelona and was a basketball player, coach (the first in Spain) and referee, until her retirement in 1953. She was known as the ‘Hook Girl’ for the ease with which she used this pitch to dunk.

In September 2020, in one of her last social events, the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, presented Encarna with the Gold Medal for Sports Merit of the Catalan capital. It was a well-deserved recognition of a generation of women who broke barriers. She is cataloged as the mother of basketball in Spain, she started playing at 13. She was a brave and non-conformist woman, who opened a path that was practically banned for women of her time.

Her stage as a player began in 1931, when she became part of the Atlas Club, her first team. She later went to Peña García de Hospitalet, a club in which she became the first female coach. In 1944 she joined the FC Barcelona women’s team, where she stayed until 1953.

Passionate about sports since her earliest childhood, she turned the races with her brothers on the beaches of Los Alcázares into her first competitions. She channeled her passion into basketball after trying her hand at cycling, swimming, and rhythmic gymnastics.