The Lorca Deportiva continues in free fall, hitting bottom and with no prospects of settlement. Neither by game, nor by occasions, the blue and white team did not deserve more against an organized Córdoba that knew how to take advantage of its opportunity to take the three points. This is a result that continues to hurt a team’s injury aimlessly. The coach debuted two other players, both in the center of defense, David Ardil and Carlos Garrido.

0

Sports Lorca Iván Martínez; Emilio Iglesias, Sergio Rodríguez, David Ardil, Garrido; Marcos Gondra (Marconato, minute 74), Cristian Britos (Pablo Serrano, minute 61), Diego Peláez (Jony Lomas, minute 61), Cellou; Silvente (Álex Melgar, minute 82) and Carrasco. 1

Cordova Calf; Álex Robles, Jesús Álvaro, Xavi Molina, Bernardo Cruz; De las Cuevas (Farrando, minute 79), Mario Ortiz (Javi Flores, minute 79), Del Moral, Mouthino (Oyarzun, minute 46); Carlos Valverde and Willy Ledesma (Piovaccari, minute 67). goal. 0-1. 57th minute, Willy Ledesma. referee. Francisco José Ortega Herrera (Valencian). He admonished Cristian Britos, Silvente, Emilio Iglesias, Garrido, De las Cuevas and Oyarzun. incidents. Artés Carrasco. No spectators.

Revolution in the second line-up of coach Juan José Asensio, with five changes compared to the last game played with Linares, four in defense and one in midfield. There were no arrivals to the areas in the first minutes, but in the eighth there was the first scare due to the fall of Mario Ortiz in the area, the claims of the Córdoba players did not work. After the fifteenth minute the goalkeeper Becerra had not yet touched the ball due to the null shot of the Lorca.

The closest Lorca Deportiva came to scoring was a free kick by Marcos Gondra that brushed the squad. Another approach by the Ciudad del Sol team was a header from Cristian Britos that touched the crossbar. The locals were doing the right thing, first keeping a clean sheet, then trying to reach Becerra’s domains. The first half ended without Juanjo Asensio’s players being able to shoot between the three sticks.

An ineffective team



After the break more of the same, a Lorca Deportiva ordered in defense, but without enough efficiency to reach the area in danger. Only with set pieces they tried to take balls to the danger zone. A lateral foul by Marcos Gondra could bring a prize, the goalkeeper prevented the goal with a clearance. Córdoba’s goal came when Lorca Deportiva was doing the best, a low shot from the front that Iván Martínez cleared and an attentive Willy Ledesma took advantage of the gift to overtake his team.

The coach made changes after conceding the goal, bringing in Pablo Serrano and Jony Lomas. Far from reacting, it was Córdoba who had the game under control, defending well and without giving up the attack to put more distance on the scoreboard. It seemed that the Lorca players had lost their illusion, without arguments to try at least to score the equalizer goal. The second was about to arrive, in a defense error the ball reached Piovaccari who finished off twice, both times saved by the goalkeeper. The match ended with Córdoba dominating a lowered Lorca.