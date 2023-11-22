Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 2:49 p.m.



The Lorca City Council has requested before the Supreme Court the review of the delimitation of the public hydraulic domain of the channels of the Torrecilla, Béjar, Biznaga, Berruezo, Nogalte and Rambla Alta ramblas, which flow into the Guadalentín river. It was announced this Wednesday by the Councilors for Infrastructure and Urban Planning, Ángel Meca and María Hernández, respectively, and assured that this is an essential step to be able to correctly establish the preferential flow areas in the municipality.

According to Hernández, the object of the appeal is Royal Decree 26/2023, of January 17, which approves the review and update of the flood risk management plans for the Segura hydrographic district. Now, the Supreme Court gives the City Council a period of 20 days to formalize the demand.

He assured that at least 60% of the affected lands in the districts of Torrecilla, Campillo, Purias, Río and La Campana should not have received the classification of preferential flow areas and that this means “ruining” the families who own them because they will not be able to carry out any construction.

Meca recalled that the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has rectified for the third time the delimitation of the preferential flow zones for the reduction in the latter of 1,600 hectares affected in the Region of Murcia.

He assured that the “inconsistencies and errors” in the maps published by the CHS “have become evident with this third modification”, although at the moment it is unknown what area of ​​​​the municipality will be freed from these restrictions.