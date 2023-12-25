Monday, December 25, 2023, 11:25 p.m.



Comment















At the end of January, the City Council will deliver to Cáritas 200 liters of oil from the municipal olive trees located in the parks and gardens of the town center and districts. This year, the harvest will yield an approximate amount of 2,500 kilos of olive that will be pressed and its oil bottled altruistically by the San Diego oil mill in Puerto Lumbreras.

This was told to LA VERDAD by the Councilor for Parks and Gardens, Antonio David Sánchez, who recalled that the initiative is being carried out for the third consecutive year, although production will decrease by about 100 liters compared to last year due to the lack of rain and the intense heat. The Parks and Gardens staff are still collecting olives from the trees in the districts these days.

He assured that due to the high price that a liter of oil has reached in the market, the donation will be even more valuable this year for families without resources, since this product is scarce in the Cáritas warehouse. On previous occasions the harvest has been delivered to NGOs such as El Buen Camino, Apandis, Asofem and Asprodes, among others.