Sunday, 24 July 2022



The Councilor for Emergencies and Civil Protection of the City of Lorca, Isabel Casalduero, reported municipal measures in the face of the episode of intense heat expected in the coming days, such as reducing the working day of municipal workers in the open air.

Casalduero explained that “the expected maximum temperature is 43 degrees, with occasional peaks of 44 degrees being possible, so it is essential to act with caution and avoid outdoor activity during the central hours of the day.”

The mayor announced that “before the forecast of high temperatures, from the Lorca City Council we have adopted preventive measures to guarantee the safety of our neighbors, which is why municipal service workers who carry out their activity outdoors as Parks and Gardens or street cleaning will paralyze their days when the highest peak of temperatures is expected ».

“The Rapid Intervention Brigade will only act in an emergency and, also, the outdoor activities of the students of the municipal employment and training programs are suspended,” he said. Likewise, he explained that “the hours of the sources of our municipality will also be extended. The usual timetable is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., extending one hour in the morning until 2 p.m. and at night until 11 p.m. something fresh for this hot day.

The Councilor for Emergencies wanted to “appeal to agricultural and construction companies so that they also adapt the working hours of their workers and avoid carrying out work during the central hours of the day.” «We must limit exposure to the sun, avoiding it as much as possible for the elderly, the sick and children; stay hydrated and eat light meals and also pay special attention to pets by providing them with water and not leaving them inside vehicles », she recommended. Finally, Casalduero asked for “citizen collaboration, in accordance with the recommendations, so that this episode of high temperatures does not cause damage to health or to the municipality.”