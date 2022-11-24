INMA RUIZ lorca Thursday, November 24, 2022, 2:52 p.m.



The Lorca City Council opened this Thursday an office in the Local Development Center for specialist technicians to attend to the queries of those affected by the expropriations related to the modification of the basic project of the AVE in Lorca. The objective is that those affected can present the appropriate documentation and writings. The public information period of the project for allegations before the General Directorate of Planning and Evaluation of the Railway Network ends on December 16.

Adif-Alta Velocidad will carry out the expropriation or temporary occupation of more than 44,000 square meters of land belonging to some 125 parcels. This will be carried out to execute the section that will integrate the Mediterranean Corridor in the urban area of ​​Lorca. For this, a period of public information has been opened for a period of 15 working days for allegations in order to rectify possible errors in the list of plots affected or to oppose the need for occupation for substantive or formal reasons, reported the entity attached to the Ministry of Transport.

The Councilor for Development, Isabel Casalduero, said that the City Council “will advise all those affected by the forced expropriation file motivated by the underground works” after Adif confirmed last week that the underground surface will be 2.9 kilometers of tunnel and 600 meters of ramps.

The office will be operational until December 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those affected and interested parties may also make inquiries by phone 968464122. The mayor recalled that the expropriation annex can be consulted at the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, at the Government delegation in the Region of Murcia and at the city council of Lorca. The announcement is available on the electronic notice board of the Consistory.