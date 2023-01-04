The students of the Alfonso X El Sabio school will open new toilets after the Christmas holidays. The centre, inaugurated in 1958, is one of the oldest in the city and, therefore, requires constant maintenance and adaptation to current needs. On this occasion, the investment will be 55,000 euros. The mayor, Diego José Mateos, said this during a visit to the school to supervise the progress of the work together with the Councilor for Education, Antonia Pérez.

Mateos indicated that in 2022 the investment in the maintenance of the 31 Infant and Primary centers in the municipality has been half a million euros. According to him he detailed, plumbing, carpentry, masonry, locksmith, painting and heating repairs have been carried out in various schools. Also improvements to electrical installations, waterproofing and repair of roofs and basements due to water leaks, replacement of windows, improvement of accessibility and adaptation of car parks, among other actions.

Mateos details that the City Council has also financed larger works, which are not maintenance, with an expense of 240,000 euros, despite the fact that the competition lies with the Autonomous Community. The actions have focused on the reform of toilets, adaptation of children’s playgrounds, the reform of the fencing and the placement of awnings, pergolas and shaded areas in the Marchena and San Cristóbal patios, among others.

The mayor will continue to demand that the Ministry of Education install the pergolas compromised more than 6 years ago



The mayor anticipates that he will continue to demand from the Autonomous Community the installation of pergolas in the courtyards of the three schools that, despite the commitment of the Ministry of Education more than six years ago, have not been included in the 2023 Budgets and that have a cost of 150,000 euros: Alfonso X, Sacred Heart and Villaespesa.

The mayor highlights the “great increase” in the investment for the maintenance of schools, since the departure of the previous PP government team for the second semester of 2019 did not exceed 70,000 euros. In his opinion, public education must have the necessary infrastructure to offer the best service and he assures that this year the City Council will continue to carry out the necessary works such as the adaptation of the electrical installations of the oldest schools. According to Mateos, in most of them this review had never been done, which is “quite expensive”, so it is being carried out gradually to guarantee the safety of students and teachers.

Likewise, it ensures that contact is permanent with the management teams of the centers to develop the programming of adaptation and maintenance works and avoid their progressive deterioration, which would entail a greater investment.