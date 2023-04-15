Loran de Munck has not succeeded in winning a medal at the European Championship gymnastics. The Dutchman made too many mistakes in the final on his favorite part, the horse, and missed the bronze despite an equal score.

De Munck qualified second on Tuesday for the final on his favorite device. He then came close to the score that took him to silver last year (14,700) and only had to put up with Rys McClenaghan, the Irish world champion.

It was McClenaghan who turned in the first group this afternoon and posted a score of 14.666. That offered opportunities for De Munck, but he also did not turn a flawless exercise. For example, the Dutchman failed to keep his legs together a few times. The jury gave him ‘only’ 14,266 points, which made it clear immediately after his exercise that a medal was not in the cards this time.

In the end, De Munck finished fourth. His Armenian competitor Artur Davtyan had scored exactly the same score, but the Armenian's execution was better and that was the deciding factor in the battle for bronze. The gold still went to McClenaghan, Maxime Gentges gave Belgium the silver.

Earlier in the week, De Munck also qualified with the Dutch team for the World Cup later this year in Antwerp. Alongside Casimir Schmidt, Jermain Grünberg, Yazz Ramsahai and Luuk Huernink, De Munck finished twelfth.