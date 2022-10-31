Loran de Munck and Casimir Schmidt have secured a place in the final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool. De Munck, who grabbed European Championship silver on vaulting in August, placed fourth with 14,833 points for the vaulting final. Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan, who won bronze at the 2019 World Cup, was the first to qualify for the final battle.

De Munck is the first Dutchman to reach the World Cup final on vault. The Netherlands has already won a World Cup medal on that device: Henricus Thijssen grabbed gold in 1903 at the first World Cup in history. No finals were organized at that time. Thijssen’s achievement dates back to a time when gymnastics was barely developed.

In the all-around, Schmidt qualified for the all-around final. Schmidt, who returned to the international stage in Liverpool after an ankle injury, came to 82,565 points after a strong performance. He thus qualified ninth for the final battle. For 27-year-old Schmidt it is his second World Cup all-around final of his career. In 2013, Schmidt was in the all-around final at the global final tournament for the first and last time.

Wataru Tanigawa from Japan was the first to qualify for the all-around final with 84,731 points. He stayed ahead of his compatriot Daiki Hashimoto. Hashimoto, the Olympic all-around champion, turned in 84,665 points.

Dutch national team meets target

With their performances, Tanigawa and Hashimoto also helped the Japanese squad to first place in the Nations Cup. With a total of 260,695 points, Japan is the first to progress to the team final.

The Dutch team, which in addition to De Munck and Schmidt also consisted of Jordi Hagenaar, Martijn de Veer and Jermain Grünberg, achieved 13th place in the Nations Cup.

The team of acting national coach Dirk van Meldert came to 242,060 points after a tour of the six devices. With the 13th place they more than met the predetermined target, which was to achieve a place in the top-18.

With the individual final places of De Munck and Schmidt, the Dutch final counter at the World Cup comes to seven. Previously, Naomi Visser (all-around, bridge, floor), Sanna Veerman (bridge) and Tisha Volleman (all-around) already achieved five places in the women's final. Only in 2005 were more finals reached by a Dutch team at the World Cup in Melbourne: at the time there were eight. In 2001, 2013 and 2015, the Netherlands also achieved seven places in the finals at the World Cup.

Casimir Schmidt © ANP

