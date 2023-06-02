Thursday, June 1, 2023



| Updated 06/02/2023 10:13 a.m.

If we play at interpreting music in general and rock and roll in particular, even if it is only for a short space of time, as if it were a football game, Murcia Río will count on Saturday afternoon with an attacking trident that invites you to think of an incontestable win.

José María Sanz Beltrán, the person who lives under Loquillo’s charismatic suit, would work as the perfect nine auctioneer, a figure capable of placing the ball of personality and stage presence in the same squad, while Ilegales and Burning are presented as infallible wingers when drawing perfect passes to the very center of nostalgia.

Loquillo, Ilegales and Burning



With such an amount of artistic gunpowder, fully contrasted, current and reliable, the victory of this concert framed in the tenth anniversary edition of Iberia is more than assured. Let the fans get ready to sing in unison a good handful of classics of our music that continue to arouse as many passions as memories.