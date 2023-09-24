In his career he was able to finish a great tour in the top 10 7 times: third places in 2018 at the Giro and the Vuelta were his best results. Now Miguel Angel Lopez is not racing, because before the World Championship he was suspended for a potential violation of the anti-doping law (he had been removed from Astana and had found a place in Team Medellin). But despite himself he was the protagonist of a bad news story: on Thursday the 29-year-old Colombian was ambushed by three criminals outside his farm in Pesca, which is located in the department of Boyaca, in Colombia. He was returning there with his wife: he was held kidnapped for over three hours, having his car, phone and a small sum of cash stolen.