Under the baton of the myth Alberto Ormaetxea, the Royal Society lived during the first half of the eighties the best time in its history. Two leagues and a Spanish Super Cup, in addition to a domestic runner -up and a semifinals of the European Cup. A legend coach for a single team, in which, among others, it stood out Roberto López Ufarte (66 years)one of the best Spanish left ends in history. Now, from his beloved Almería, where he enjoys life and golf, his other great passion, he comments for the COPE chain the matches of the Real and write the previous ones for ‘The newspaper Vasco’: «If there is a team to which the Real can eliminate, it is Madrid »

-It’s an irregular season for Real Sociedad, how do you see it?

-Hened the season better than other years but had a large downturn that moved him away from European areas. Without Mikel Merino and Le Normand the team has a different character, but there it is in the three competitions, and why can’t fight to enter the Champions League?

-In San Sebastián there are people who think that the Imanol cycle is still coming to an end. Do you share it?









-Imanol should be all his life in the real one, which is the same thing he said with Ormaetxea, but in today’s time that is more difficult for it to happen. He himself realizes how difficult it is. He has illusion, but wants to know how far the real can go. Imagine that it falls in the Cup, that does not get into Europe next season and that in the Europa League does not continue. Maybe he himself takes a step to the side before the club thinks that the cycle is over, but the reality is that no one can reproach anything.

-There have been some powerful discussions in recent months, such as the one he had with Oyarzabal.

-To see, at that time it happened that Roberto Olabe announced that he left the Real in summer. That created a void and it seems that the real one was delayed, because Olabe has a voice and command. And, suddenly, Imanol said something that the locker room could not feel good and Oyarzabal, as captain, he replied. But I am convinced that there is no friction between Imanol and the template. For Imanol, Oyarzabal is holy and sign. He has always said that he is the best player in his staff, although I think he is Kubo. That situation was no more and was fixed. I see a healthy and crackless wardrobe.

-In summer, 20 million were paid (plus three in variables) by Oskarsson, the most expensive signing in the history of the Real. And he doesn’t play. What happens there?

-I always say that players who come from outside, especially foreigners, have to make a difference. Imanol asked for a striker and brought him one that, apparently, is very good, but he is very young. And I believe that in that specific position, you have to bring someone who has already made the difference in several places, as happened with Aldridge, Kodro, Kovacevic … To bring young people we already have the subsidiary and the quarry.

-With Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético there in the semifinals of Cup, does it have the feeling that the real passes away?

-I think that of the three possible options, Madrid is the team to which the Real can eliminate. Barça in the League was won, but causality, and again in the Cup it would have been very difficult. And Atlético is a team that is always bad to Real. That is why I say about Madrid. It may be the team that best suits this real still knowing that they are very strong and it is normal for them to pass, but Madrid has to think that it will not be easy to throw the Real in 180 minutes.

-How do you analyze this Madrid?

-Well, look, you see the three strikers of Madrid and know that they can win the tie alone, but if they do not play at collective level, that can benefit the real one. If Vini and Mbappé do not support themselves, although then they appear in the photo, and do not play as they have to play, the real can take advantage of that. Now, if they are able to play together, Mbappé is the best in the world, Vini looks against one twenty times per game and then is Rodrygo, who is the one who has the most talent. It does not mean that it is the best, but does things that others do. Just thinking about those three already give you chills, but all that must be supported by the rest of the companions. By Valverde, Tchouaméni, Camavinga … and the people who leave the bench, as Modric.

-What do you think of Madrid’s arbitration complaints?

-The Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético cannot complain about arbitrations. It is ridiculous to do it. I am not going to say what Thebes has said, that Madrid is a weeping team, because it is out of context, but it is true that you cannot complain about anything because the story is there and as much as they want to disguise it, Madrid , and also Barça and Atlético have always had the favor of the referees. Those who can complain are small equipment. Those can complain.

-If I had to choose, what do you prefer: win the Europa League in San Mamés or the Copa del Rey in Seville, but this time with a Donostiarra hobby?

-The two of them. We are not an accustomed club to win titles. When they ask me how many titles I won, I tell them all. The two leagues, the cup and the Super Cup. They were not just two leagues. Any title is welcome, and now we are closer to the Cup, knowing how difficult it will be to go to the final for the rival we have. For the Europa League there is still much.